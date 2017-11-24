UPDATE 2-China imports no iron ore, lead, coal from North Korea in October

* Latest U.N. sanctions came into force on Sept. 5 * Penalties aimed at reining in Pyongyang's missile programme * China exported no gasoline, diesel and corn * Source says no fuel exports to become 'normal' (Updating to add comment, detail throughout.) BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - China imported no iron ore, lead or coal from North Korea in October as new sanctions against the isolated nation came into force, while the world's second-largest economy did not export any diesel, gasoline or corn to the country, data showed on Friday. The data represents the first whole month since the latest United Nations penalties came into force on Sept. 5, banning Pyongyang from selling coal, iron ore, lead, lead ore and seafood abroad. It follows numbers on Thursday showing China's total trade with North Korea fell to its lowest since February as imports sank to their lowest in years due in large part to the U.N. curbs. The two sets of data highlight the impact of those sanctions as well as the scale of the drop in business between the two countries amid growing pressure from the United States to do more to rein in North Korea's missile and nuclear programmes. Friday's numbers from the General Administration of Customs will underscore Beijing's repeated stance that it is rigorously enforcing U.N. resolutions that are aimed at slashing the North Korea's $3 billion annual export revenue by one-third. Trade has steadily slowed this year, particularly since China banned purchases of coal, the North Korea's biggest export, in February, and China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) suspended diesel and gasoline sales to North Korea in June over concerns it will not get paid. Last year, China, one of Pyongyang's chief trading partners, bought 22.5 million tonnes of coal from North Korea worth almost $2 billion. It supplied $120 million worth of fuel used for farming and transportation and by the military. There have only been a handful of months when China has not sent any gasoline or diesel to North Korea in recent years, Reuters records show. A source familiar with China's North Korean oil supplies said the disappearance of fuel would become "normal" as the sales suspension bites. "I expect to see more zeros in the coming months," he said. Over the past two years, there have been months when Chinese corn exports to North Korea have dropped to zero, although before that China was supplying hundreds or thousands of tonnes of the grain. The table below gives a breakdown of imports and exports of major commodities between the two nations: Imports Oct-17 yr-on-yr % Jan-Oct % change change Coal 0 - 4,826,17 -74 7 Iron ore 0 - 1,656,55 15.7 2 Lead ore & 0 - 92,822 12.81 concentrates Molybdenum 80 - 955 25.5 ores & concs Zinc ores & 0 - 2,415 -97.7 concentrates Exports Oct-17 % change Jan-Oct % change Soyoil 9,535 24.4 78,366 37.2 Ethanol 3,509 114.5 30,148 229.02 Gasoline 0 - 46,159 -44.2 Diesel 0 - 11,032 -63.9 Jet fuel 14 -52.91 1,270 45.6 Other fuel 0 - 22,012 -71.85 oil Fuel No. 5-7 0 - 4,886 -16.8 LPG 55 3.9 879 54.8 Refined lead 0 - 149 7,255 synthetic 16 -83.48 440 3 rubber Corn 0 - 50,018 3,290 Rice 1,058 -82.9 33,681 -7 Sugar 9,028 902,740 53,753 4,249 Cotton 50 - 1,366 -24.1 Soymeal 2,223 65.3 21,797 163 In tonnes except for ethanol in cubic metres % change is year-on-year (Reporting by Josephine Mason; additional reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Richard Pullin and Christian Schmollinger)