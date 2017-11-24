FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-China imports no iron ore, lead, coal from North Korea in October
Sections
Featured
India pares back planned funding for public health scheme
Exclusive
Health
India pares back planned funding for public health scheme
'Stealth hedging' shows investors not so complacent
Markets Weekahead
'Stealth hedging' shows investors not so complacent
Chinese barber offers eyelid shaves
Editor's Picks
Chinese barber offers eyelid shaves
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
November 24, 2017 / 7:28 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-China imports no iron ore, lead, coal from North Korea in October

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    * Latest U.N. sanctions came into force on Sept. 5
    * Penalties aimed at reining in Pyongyang's missile
programme
    * China exported no gasoline, diesel and corn
    * Source says no fuel exports to become 'normal'

 (Updating to add comment, detail throughout.)
    BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - China imported no iron ore, lead
or coal from North Korea in October as new sanctions against the
isolated nation came into force, while the world's
second-largest economy did not export any diesel, gasoline or
corn to the country, data showed on Friday.
    The data represents the first whole month since the latest
United Nations penalties came into force on Sept. 5, banning
Pyongyang from selling coal, iron ore, lead, lead ore and
seafood abroad.
    It follows numbers on Thursday showing China's total trade
with North Korea fell to its lowest since February as imports
sank to their lowest in years due in large part to the U.N.
curbs.  
    The two sets of data highlight the impact of those sanctions
as well as the scale of the drop in business between the two
countries amid growing pressure from the United States to do
more to rein in North Korea's missile and nuclear programmes.  

    Friday's numbers from the General Administration of Customs
will underscore Beijing's repeated stance that it is rigorously
enforcing U.N. resolutions that are aimed at slashing the North
Korea's $3 billion annual export revenue by one-third.
    Trade has steadily slowed this year, particularly since
China banned purchases of coal, the North Korea's biggest
export, in February, and China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC)
           suspended diesel and gasoline sales to North Korea in
June over concerns it will not get paid.
    Last year, China, one of Pyongyang's chief trading partners,
bought 22.5 million tonnes of coal from North Korea worth almost
$2 billion. It supplied $120 million worth of fuel used for
farming and transportation and by the military.
    There have only been a handful of months when China has not
sent any gasoline or diesel to North Korea in recent years,
Reuters records show.
    A source familiar with China's North Korean oil supplies
said the disappearance of fuel would become "normal" as the
sales suspension bites.
    "I expect to see more zeros in the coming months," he said.
    Over the past two years, there have been months when Chinese
corn exports to North Korea have dropped to zero, although
before that China was supplying hundreds or thousands of tonnes
of the grain.
    The table below gives a breakdown of imports and exports of
major commodities between the two nations:    
    
 Imports        Oct-17  yr-on-yr %  Jan-Oct   % change
                        change                
 Coal                0           -  4,826,17       -74
                                           7  
 Iron ore            0           -  1,656,55      15.7
                                           2  
 Lead ore &          0           -    92,822     12.81
 concentrates                                 
 Molybdenum         80           -       955      25.5
 ores & concs                                 
 Zinc ores &         0           -     2,415     -97.7
 concentrates                                 
                                                      
 Exports        Oct-17    % change   Jan-Oct  % change
 Soyoil          9,535        24.4    78,366      37.2
 Ethanol         3,509       114.5    30,148    229.02
 Gasoline            0           -    46,159     -44.2
 Diesel              0           -    11,032     -63.9
 Jet fuel           14      -52.91     1,270      45.6
 Other fuel          0           -    22,012    -71.85
 oil                                          
 Fuel No. 5-7        0           -     4,886     -16.8
 LPG                55         3.9       879      54.8
 Refined lead        0           -       149     7,255
 synthetic          16      -83.48       440         3
 rubber                                       
 Corn                0           -    50,018     3,290
 Rice            1,058       -82.9    33,681        -7
 Sugar           9,028     902,740    53,753     4,249
 Cotton             50           -     1,366     -24.1
 Soymeal         2,223        65.3    21,797       163
 In tonnes except for ethanol in cubic metres
% change is year-on-year

 (Reporting by Josephine Mason; additional reporting by Chen
Aizhu; Editing by Richard Pullin and Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.