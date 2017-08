BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China imported 212 million tonnes of crude oil, or 8.55 million barrels per day (bpd), in the first six months of the year, up 13.8 percent on the same period in 2016, customs data showed on Thursday.

Imports of natural gas were up 15.9 percent at 31.09 million tonnes, while imports of refined oil products fell by 2.8 percent to 15.03 million tonnes. (Reporting by Dominique Patton)