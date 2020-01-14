Economic News
January 14, 2020 / 3:05 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

China says soybean, pork imports from U.S. rebound significantly in December

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Soybeans are harvested from a field on Hodgen Farm in Roachdale, Indiana, U.S., November 8, 2019. Picture taken November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China customs vice minister Zou Zhiwu said Tuesday that China’s imports from the United States rebounded in November and December, and that positive U.S.-China trade sentiment has boosted companies’ confidence in December.

Zou added that Chinese agricultural imports from the United States were at 14.1 billion yuan ($2 billion) in December, and that soybean, pork imports rebounded significantly in the month.

China and the United States are due to sign a Phase 1 trade deal this week, although significant issues still remain at play in the long-standing trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

Reporting by Yawen Chen and Se Young Lee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
