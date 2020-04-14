Economic News
China March yuan-denominated exports down 3.5% y/y, imports up 2.4%

Chinese Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustration taken February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Files

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s yuan-denominated exports in March fell 3.5%% from the same period a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday, as the global coronavirus health crisis paralysed economic activity at home and many other countries.

Imports rose 2.4% year-on-year, which left China with a trade surplus of 130 billion yuan ($18.46 billion) last month, according to Reuters calculations based on customs data.

For the first quarter, exports declined 11.4% from a year earlier, while imports dropped 0.7%, according to the customs.

