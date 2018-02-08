FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 3:20 AM / a day ago

RPT-China's Jan yuan-denominated exports rise 6 pct y/y, imports up 30.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alerts)

BEIJING, Feb 8 (Reuters) - China’s exports denominated in yuan rose 6 percent in January from a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Thursday.

Yuan-denominated imports rose 30.2 percent last month, which produced a trade surplus of 135.8 billion yuan.

Customs is expected to release dollar-denominated trade data later on Thursday.

China’s trade performance rebounded in 2017 thanks to strong demand at home and abroad. However, expectations of growing trade disputes with the United States are clouding the outlook for exports this year, while a cooling property market may curb domestic demand for imported raw materials such as iron ore. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill; Editing by)

