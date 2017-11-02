China to cut consumer product tariffs, lift financing to boost imports-vice minister

BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - China will lower tariffs on imported consumer products and step up bank financing to support imports, vice commerce minister Wang Bingnan told reporters on Thursday.

China runs a vast trade surplus and has been accused by other countries including the United States of protecting domestic firms through unfair trade practices including high import tariffs.

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to visit China next week, with the bilateral trade relationship expected to be a major topic of discussion. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)