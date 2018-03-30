FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 30, 2018 / 11:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

China to import $8 trillion of goods in next five years: foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will import $8 trillion of goods and attract $600 billion of foreign investment in the next five years, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.

Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep Water Port, part of the Shanghai Free Trade Zone, in Shanghai, China September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

China’s overseas investment will reach $750 billion in the next five years, the foreign ministry said in a statement on its website, citing Wang at a conference in Vietnam.

Wang said China would widen market access and open up its financial sector.

The practices of unilateralism and protectionism would be a form of regression, and not only would they lead to a dead end, they would damage one’s own interests, he said.

Reporting by Beijing monitoring desk, editing by Larry King

