China's Xi says global, domestic economic conditions undergoing profound changes

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s President Xi Jinping said the country’s economic situation is good overall but warned that both global and domestic conditions are undergoing profound and complicated changes, state media reported on Tuesday.

State television quoted Xi as saying at a meeting with non-Communist Party experts and advisers in Beijing on Monday that he hopes everyone will correctly recognize China’s current economic situation, adding that efforts to improve its economic structure will not be smooth.