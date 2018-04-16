China's Xi says rising protectionism adds risks and uncertainty in world economy

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said rising protectionism adds risks and uncertainty in the world’s economy, state media reported on Monday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets World Economic Forum (WEF) Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China April 16, 2018. Naohiko Hatta/Pool via REUTERS

Xi’s comments were made to Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), media said.

Xi also said it was necessary for both sides to strengthen cooperation and work together in pursuit of new driving forces for global economic growth, and find out practical and feasible proposals to address global challenges.