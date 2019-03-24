China confident of achieving key 2019 economic targets, vice premier says

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng speaks during the China Development Forum in Beijing, China March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s economy may face a more challenging environment this year but the government is nevertheless confident of achieving its key 2019 targets, Vice Premier Han Zheng said on Sunday.

Han, speaking at the China Development Forum, reiterated that China will further deepen market-oriented reforms and open up its economy. He also said China’s imports of goods are expected to exceed $12 trillion in the next five years.

China targets economic growth of between 6 percent and 6.5 percent for the year, compared with 6.6 percent growth last year.