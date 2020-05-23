China must adhere to multilateralism, market forces: Xi

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China must adhere to multilateralism and remain open even though protectionist thinking is on the rise internationally, state broadcaster reported the country’s President Xi Jinping said on Saturday, state media reported.
He made the comments on the sidelines of the country’s annual meeting of parliament.
He also said China must let the market play a decisive role in allocating resources and not return to the old path of a planned economy.
Reporting by Brenda Goh; editing by John Stonestreet