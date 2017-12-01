FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China says growth in interbank wealth products slowing sharply
Sections
Featured
Wait for a healthy correction
India Markets Weekahead
Wait for a healthy correction
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
India Insight
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
Pentagon evaluating U.S. West Coast missile defense sites
Exclusive
U.S.
Pentagon evaluating U.S. West Coast missile defense sites
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 1, 2017 / 7:59 AM / 2 days ago

China says growth in interbank wealth products slowing sharply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 1 (Reuters) - China’s banking regulator said on Friday that the country’s interbank business slowed significantly in the first 10 months of the year, with the total volume of wealth management products (WMPs) shrinking by 2.7 trillion yuan ($408.72 billion).

Interbank assets and liabilities of banking institutions in January-to-October declined by 3.4 trillion yuan and 1.4 trillion yuan, respectively, Xiao Yuanqi, head of prudential regulation for the China Banking Regulatory Commission told a news conference.

The growth rate for WMPs declined 4.7 percent, Xiao said.

China issued sweeping guidelines last month to tighten rules on the fast-growing asset management business as part of a widening government campaign to reduce risks in the financial system. ($1 = 6.6060 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.