Steady Chinese economic growth provides room for more pollution controls
#Economic News
December 14, 2017 / 3:24 AM / in 2 days

Steady Chinese economic growth provides room for more pollution controls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s steady economic growth provides a good opportunity for stepping up pollution controls, statistics bureau spokesman Mao Shengyong told reporters following a regular press conference on Thursday.

Fog blankets Jincheng City skyline in north China's Shanxi province March 2, 2007. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV/Files

Beijing is in the midst of an unprecedented crackdown on polluting industries in an effort to clean up the environment.

China’s economy will continue the steady trend in 2018 and has scope for more investment, Mao said at the news conference, adding that China will push structural reforms and high quality growth in 2018.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
