China CO2 market launch set for November at earliest -govt researcher

BEIJING, June 6 (Reuters) - China will launch its nationwide emissions trading system by November at the "very earliest", a government researcher said on Tuesday.

As part of pledges made to help secure a global climate change pact in Paris in 2015, China said it would complete the launch of the nationwide emissions trading platform this year.

The market was originally expected to be launched in the first half of 2017, but regulators have struggled with problems like data transparency.

The researcher with an official think-tank, who advises the government on carbon market issues, said the launch was being held back by incomplete data and gaps in legislation. He did not want to disclose his name.