FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China says EU, U.S. trade moves lack awareness of WTO rules
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 12, 2017 / 4:47 AM / in 6 days

China says EU, U.S. trade moves lack awareness of WTO rules

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Shipping containers are seen at Nansha terminal of Guangzhou port, in Guangdong province, China June 14, 2017. Picture taken June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday that the European Union’s new trade rules against Chinese imports lacked awareness of World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, urging the EU to abide by those requirements.

Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Gao Feng made the remarks at a regular briefing in Beijing.

The European Union agreed to new rules last week to guard against lower-priced Chinese imports, ending 18 months of wrangling over trade ties with Beijing.

When asked about the United States deferring a decision on anti-dumping tariffs on imports of Chinese aluminium foil and China’s non-market economy status, Gao said the phrase non-market economy showed “Cold War” thinking.

The concept of non-market economy countries does not exist in WTO rules and has only been adopted by some of the organisation’s individual members, Gao said.

The Commerce Department in August imposed preliminary countervailing duties of about 17 percent to 81 percent on imports of Chinese aluminium foil. The Department will rule on the anti-dumping tariffs and whether to declare China a non-market economy on Nov. 30.

China will report preliminary data for its September aluminium exports on Friday. Exports of the metal have been slipping in recent months, partly because of the U.S. measures, analysts say.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Writing by Yawen Chen and Tom Daly; Editing by Kim Coghill and Christian Schmollinger

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.