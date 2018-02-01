Fire rages through office building in central China

BEIJING, Feb 1 (Reuters) - A blaze raged through a 20-storey office block in Zhengzhou, capital of China’s central province of Henan, on Thursday, sending heavy smoke into the sky above the city, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

No casualties had been reported, it said.

Smoke and flames engulfed the entire eastern side of the building, CCTV said, with rescuers concerned that the blaze could spread to the rest of the block.

Firefighters were battling the flames. CCTV footage showed the blaze first broke out on the 17th floor when insulation materials caught fire, the broadcaster said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. (Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Nick Macfie)