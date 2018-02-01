FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Industrials
February 1, 2018 / 8:04 AM / a day ago

Fire rages through office building in central China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 1 (Reuters) - A blaze raged through a 20-storey office block in Zhengzhou, capital of China’s central province of Henan, on Thursday, sending heavy smoke into the sky above the city, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

No casualties had been reported, it said.

Smoke and flames engulfed the entire eastern side of the building, CCTV said, with rescuers concerned that the blaze could spread to the rest of the block.

Firefighters were battling the flames. CCTV footage showed the blaze first broke out on the 17th floor when insulation materials caught fire, the broadcaster said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. (Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.