FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#World News
February 1, 2018 / 8:09 AM / a day ago

No casualties found after blaze rages through China office building

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - A blaze raged through a 20-storey office block in Zhengzhou, capital of China’s central province of Henan, on Thursday, sending heavy smoke into the sky, but no one was believed to have been killed.

Smoke and flames engulfed the entire eastern side of the building after the blaze broke out among insulation materials on an upper floor, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The fire was brought under control in the afternoon and firefighters had not found any casualties, the Zhengzhou fire department said on its official social media account.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Reporting by Ryan Woo and Christian Shepherd; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.