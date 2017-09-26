FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China delays deadline for implementing food import rules by 2 years -EU official
September 26, 2017 / 3:08 AM / 22 days ago

China delays deadline for implementing food import rules by 2 years -EU official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 26 (Reuters) - China plans to delay a deadline for implementing new food import regulations by two years until Oct. 1 2019, a senior EU official said on Tuesday, following a lobbying effort by Europe and the United States amid concerns about disruption to trade.

Jerome Lepeintre, minister counsellor for health and food safety at the European Union delegation in Beijing, said he received official documents on Monday night confirming the decision had been logged with the World Trade Organization (WTO), as required by global trade rules.

China’s Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine (AQSIQ), the agency that oversees the safety of all imports, did not respond to a fax requesting comment from Reuters. (Reporting by Dominique Patton; additional reporting by Tony Munroe; Editing by Richard Pullin)

