FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China FX regulator says supports legitimate use of domestic assets to get overseas loans
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 2, 2017 / 5:29 AM / 2 months ago

China FX regulator says supports legitimate use of domestic assets to get overseas loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 2 (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange regulator said on Wednesday it supports the legitimate use of domestic assets as collateral for overseas loans.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange said that media reports that it is investigating certain firms’ use of domestic assets as collateral for foreign loans are not true and that it is not examining these practices.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that SAFE was examining companies including Anbang Insurance Group, Dalian Wanda Group Co, Fosun International, and HNA Group on how they use domestic assets as collateral for foreign loans.

SAFE said on its microblog it would strictly crack down on fake guarantees from financial institutions. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Elias Glenn; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.