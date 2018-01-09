Areva to sign 10 bln euros China nuclear re-processing MoU -source

PARIS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - French power group Areva is set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a Chinese nuclear re-processing deal worth about 10 billion euros ($11.9 billion), a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The deal with the China National Nuclear Corp (CNNC) was expected to be signed on Tuesday, during a state visit to China by French President Emmanuel Macron.