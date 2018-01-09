FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus, Areva sign agreements in China as Macron visits Beijing
January 9, 2018 / 11:52 AM / in 2 days

Airbus, Areva sign agreements in China as Macron visits Beijing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Airbus on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with China’s state planner on expanding cooperation in the aeronautical industry in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin, as part of French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to China.

An Aribus Tianjin logo is displayed on a wall at a ground-breaking ceremony for the Airbus A330 completion and delivery center in Tianjin, China, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files

Areva signed a global strategic cooperation agreement with China National Nuclear Corp. The two also signed a memorandum of understanding on a nuclear waste reprocessing plant.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Additional reporting by Tom Daley; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
