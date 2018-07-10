FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2018 / 7:26 AM / Updated 28 minutes ago

China says Liu Xia went to Germany for medical treatment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry on Tuesday said that Liu Xia, widow of Chinese Nobel Peace Prize-winner Liu Xiaobo, traveled to Germany for medical treatment in accordance with her will.

Photos of Chinese Nobel rights activist Liu Xiaobo (L) and wife Liu Xia are left by protesters outside China's Liaison Office in Hong Kong, China June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular briefing that she had no further information to offer on the case and added that she did not see any association linking Liu Xia’s departure with a visit to Germany by Premier Li Keqiang.

Liu Xiaobo died of liver cancer in July last year while in Chinese custody.

Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Robert Birsel

