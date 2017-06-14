FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
CORRECTED-China approves 16 GMO crop varieties for import - agriculture ministry
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 14, 2017 / 2:57 PM / 2 months ago

CORRECTED-China approves 16 GMO crop varieties for import - agriculture ministry

1 Min Read

(Corrects name of Syngenta corn trait to Agrisure Viptera, not Duracade, and spelling of Dow AgroSciences instead of Agrisciences, paragraph 1)

BEIJING, June 14 (Reuters) - China has approved 16 genetically modified (GMO) crop varieties for import from June 12, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday, including Syngenta's MIR162 Agrisure Viptera corn and Dow AgroSciences' Enlist corn.

The products in total include five GMO soybean varieties, four GMO corn varieties, three rapeseed varieties, three cotton varieties and a sugar beet product. (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.