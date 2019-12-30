China approves two genetically modified crops from U.S. for import, renews 10 others

BEIJING (Reuters) - China approved two new genetically modified (GM) crops for import on Monday that could boost agricultural purchases from the United States, while renewing 10 other GM imports, the agriculture ministry said in a statement.

The two new GM crops approved are American products, including a soybean product developed by Dow AgroSciences and a papaya variety jointly developed by the United States Department of Agriculture and Hawaii University.

The move comes after Beijing and Washington agreed to sign a Phase 1 trade deal. The United States has demanded that China change its GM crop import application process to make it more transparent, timely and based on scientific methods.