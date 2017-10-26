FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's net gold imports via Hong Kong slip 8.5 pct in September
October 26, 2017 / 8:47 AM / 2 days ago

Reuters Staff

Oct 26 (Reuters) - China’s net gold imports via main conduit Hong Kong slipped about 8.5 percent in September from the previous month, data showed on Thursday.

The imports via Hong Kong by the world’s top consumer of the metal fell to 29.80 tonnes from 32.57 tonnes in August, according to data emailed to Reuters by the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department.

Total gold imports via Hong Kong also dropped to 33.94 tonnes in September from 35.85 tonnes in August.

Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

