MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia will maintain an entry ban on foreign nationals from mainland China for another week as it looks to limit exposure to its citizens from the coronavirus epidemic, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.

The ban will be reviewed each week, Morrison said at a news conference in the capital of Canberra, and extends earlier travel restrictions put in place on Feb. 1.