France's Renault extends Wuhan plant closure to Feb. 13

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French car manufacturer Renault at a dealership in Bordeaux, France, June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault will extend a shutdown at its factory in China’s Wuhan until Feb. 13, in line with the Chinese government’s guidance over the coronavirus for workers in the city and extended Lunar New year holidays, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

Renault’s plant, where it employs around 2,000 people, had been to re-open on Feb. 10.

Other carmakers in the area, including French rival PSA Group, which makes Peugeot cars, have taken similar measures.