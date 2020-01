A logo of Standard Chartered is displayed at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Standard Chartered is advising its staff to avoid business travel to the Chinese city of Wuhan following a virus outbreak that has so far killed 26 people and infected more than 800.

A spokesman for the British-based, Asia-focused lender said the suspension on travel would last until further notice.