Plane carrying Britons and others from China's Wuhan lands in UK

BRIZE NORTON, England (Reuters) - A plane carrying 83 British and 27 foreign nationals landed in Britain after flying from China’s central city of Wuhan, the centre of a virus epidemic that has killed more than 200 people and infected more than 9,000.

The plane arrived at the Royal Air Force base at Brize Norton in central England and the Britons will be taken to a National Health Service facility where they will be quarantined for 14 days.

It is due to continue on to Spain, where the home countries of European Union citizens will take responsibility for the remaining passengers.