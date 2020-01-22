Heathrow Airport to create separate arrival areas for coronavirus

A British Airways aircraft takes off from Heathrow Airport in west London, Britain, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Heathrow Airport will introduce separate areas for passengers travelling from regions that have been affected by the new flu-like coronavirus in China, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Wednesday.

“That is something which we are keeping a very close eye on,” Shapps told Sky News.

“There’s been some announcements this morning about flights that come direct from the infected region to Heathrow with some additional measures there. This is to ensure that when flights come in directly to Heathrow there is a separate area for people to arrive in.”