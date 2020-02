Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - A further 11 British nationals are being flown back to Europe from China, the centre of a coronavirus epidemic, on a French flight that is expected to land later on Sunday, foreign minister Dominic Raab said.

“It’s correct that there is a further French flight that is expected back in Europe today and that will carry some UK nationals,” he told Sky News.