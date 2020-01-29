Apple, Starbucks warn of hit from virus; firms restrict travel, airlines cancel flights

FILE PHOTO: Silhouette of mobile user is seen next to a screen projection of Apple logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - Apple said it baked into its outlook uncertainty related to the coronavirus outbreak in China that has killed 132 and affected nearly 6,000. Starbucks warned results would be hit after it shut over half its cafes in the country.

Companies also restricted travel to China and asked staff there to work from home.

Here’s what large companies have said about the outbreak: