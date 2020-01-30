Factbox: Apple, Starbucks warn of hit from virus; firms restrict travel, airlines cancel flights

A worker uses a thermometer to check the temperature of a customer as she enters a Starbucks shop as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

(Reuters) - Apple said it had baked into its outlook uncertainty related to a virus outbreak in China that has killed 132 and infected nearly 6,000. Starbucks warned results would be hit after it shut over half its cafes in the country.

Companies also restricted travel to China and asked staff there to work from home.

Here’s what large companies have said about the outbreak: