Top News
January 27, 2020 / 12:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

Cambodia confirms first case of coronavirus - health minister

1 Min Read

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - Cambodia has confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the country, Health Minister Mam Bunheng said on Monday.

The patient is a Chinese national in the coastal city of Sihanoukville, he said.

The new flu-like virus that was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan has killed 81 people, all in China, and infected more than 2,700 others. More than a dozen countries have reported cases, although most are in China.

Reporting by Prak Chan Thul Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Catherine Evans

