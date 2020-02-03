All Canadians evacuated from flu-hit region will be placed in quarantine - Ottawa

OTTAWA (Reuters) - All Canadians evacuated from a flu-hit Chinese region will be placed in quarantine for 14 days once they arrive at a military base in the province of Ontario, Health Minister Patty Hajdu told a news conference on Monday.

Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said a total of 304 people were seeking to be flown out. The Canadian government has chartered a plane but does not yet have permission for it to land in China, he told the news conference.