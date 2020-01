People wearing protective masks walk outside Forbidden City which is closed to visitors, according to a notice in its main entrance for the safety concern following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING (Reuters) - China says it has a total of 1,372 cases of the coronavirus nationally with 41 people having died, as of 6 p.m. local time (1000 GMT) on Saturday, according to state-owned CCTV.

The number of dead remains the same as that reported earlier on Saturday. Some 39 people have been discharged, according to CCTV.