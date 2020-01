A woman wearing a face mask looks for goods at a supermarket, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The total number of coronavirus cases in China reached 2,051 as of 7 p.m. (1100 GMT) on Sunday, Chinese state television reported.

The death toll from the outbreak remained at 56, the report said.