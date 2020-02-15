China says to support firms to resume production as soon as possible

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will help companies resume production as soon as possible, the vice governor of the central bank said on Saturday.

The world’s second-biggest economy has been hit by a fast-spreading coronavirus epidemic that has killed more than 1,500 people.

Liang Tao, vice chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, told a news conference China would accelerate lending and credit support for key investment projects, while supporting small and private firms hit by the virus outbreak.

Separately, Xuan Changneng, vice head of the country’s foreign exchange regulator, told the briefing China was expected to maintain a small current account surplus and keep a basic balance in international payments.