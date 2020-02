Cleaning staff wearing protective masks stand outside the Cairo International Airport (CAI) in Heliopolis east of Cairo, Egypt February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO - (Reuters) - Egypt confirmed on Friday its first coronavirus case and said the affected person was a foreigner who had been put into isolation at hospital.

The health ministry said in a statement that it had immediately informed the World Health Organization and had taken all necessary preventative measures. It did not give the nationality of the affected person or any other details.