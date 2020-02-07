Uniqlo shuts around half of its China stores due to coronavirus

Men look at the logo of Uniqlo at Myeongdong shopping district in Seoul, South Korea, October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Heo Ran

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Fast Retailing (9983.T), which operates casual clothing chain Uniqlo, said it has temporarily closed around 370 of its 750 stores in China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

China has been a key growth market for the company, which faces a saturated market and weak consumer spending in Japan.

In mainland China, the number of deaths from the virus outbreak stood at 636, more than doubling in just under a week, with infections at 31,161.