February 12, 2020 / 5:40 AM / Updated 12 minutes ago

Shares of Foxconn rise more than 3%

Visitors are seen at a Foxconn booth at the World Intelligence Congress in Tianjin, China May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Shares of Taiwan’s Foxconn (2317.TW) rose more than 3% on Wednesday afternoon on news the company aims to resume half of its output in virus-hit China by end of February.

Shares of Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, gained more than 3% in Wednesday afternoon trade, outperforming a gain of 1% in the benchmark index .TWII.

The world’s largest contract electronics maker also aims to resume 80% of production in China in March, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, citing internal targets set by Chairman Liu Young-Way.

Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar

