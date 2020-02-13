Foxconn says recent Reuters reports on factory resumption in China were not factual

A motorcyclist rides past the logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Foxconn (2317.TW) said on Thursday that recent Reuters reports on its plant resumption plans in China were not factual.

Foxconn made the comments in a statement to the Taipei stock exchange, but it did not elaborate on its production status. The world’s largest contract electronics maker is a supplier to tech giant Apple (AAPL.O) and others.

Many businesses have delayed resuming output after the long Lunar New Year holiday due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus in China.