New French health minister: 'credible risk' of coronavirus pandemic

FILE PHOTO: French citizens are seen on a bus as they arrive at the accommodation where they will be quarantined as preventive measure in light of the coronavirus outbreak in China, after their evacuation from Wuhan area, in Carry le Rouet, near Marseille, France, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - New French health minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday there is a “credible risk” China’s coronavirus outbreak could turn into a pandemic, spreading across the world.

“This is both a working assumption and a credible risk,” Veran told France Info radio.

He said France was ready to deal with all the possibilities and its health system was sufficiently robust and well-equipped.

Four patients who tested positive for the virus remained in hospital in France, he added. An 80-year-old Chinese tourist died from the coronavirus in France last week, the first fatality in Europe.

The death toll in China has climbed to 1,868.

According to the World Health Organization, a pandemic is the worldwide spread of a new disease.

On Monday, the head of the WHO’s emergencies programme, Dr. Mike Ryan, said when asked whether the outbreak was a pandemic: “The real issue is whether we are seeing efficient community transmission outside of China and at the present time we are not observing that.”