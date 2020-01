German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas attends the weekly German cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/Files

BERLIN (Reuters) - Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday that a German military plane would be leaving for China shortly to evacuate more than 100 German citizens, none of whom are infected with the coronavirus or suspected of having contracted it.

Maas said the plane would arrive in Germany on Saturday and the evacuees would be kept in quarantine for two weeks.