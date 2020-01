Medical staff with protective clothing are seen inside a ward specialised in receiving any person who may have been infected with coronavirus, at the Rajiv Ghandhi Government General hospital in Chennai, India, January 29, 2020. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Lufthansa plans to cancel all flights to China due to concerns about the coronavirus, top-selling Bild daily reported on Wednesday, citing company sources.

Focus Online had originally tweeted the report.

Lufthansa said it had no comment on the report yet.