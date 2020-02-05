HK conducts health checks on cruise ship denied Taiwan docking

HONG KONG (Reuters) - A cruise ship which has been denied entry to the southern Taiwan port of Kaohsiung docked on Wednesday in Hong Kong, with all passengers and crew undergoing health checks, Cable TV reported.

The World Dream ship, operated by Dream Cruises, was denied entry in Kaohsiung on Tuesday.

On Monday, the ship visited Taiwan’s northern Keelung port and some passengers were allowed to leave the boat, Taiwan’s health authorities said, adding they were not aware the boat had previously carried confirmed cases, according to Taiwan media reports.