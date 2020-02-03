Hong Kong suspends 10 border checkpoints with mainland China in bid to curb virus

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a news conference, in Hong Kong, China February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced on Monday the suspension of 10 border crossings out of 13 with mainland China in a bid to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, stopping short of calls for the entire border to be closed.

Lam had already closed some border operations, including cross-border ferries and high-speed rail services to the mainland. She has said that closing the entire border would be “inappropriate and impractical” as well as “discriminatory”.