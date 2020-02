Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing, chairman of CK Hutchison Holdings, meets journalists as he formally retires after the company's Annual General Meeting in Hong Kong, China May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The Li Ka-Shing Foundation, a charitable organisation founded by the Hong Kong billionaire, has donated HK$100 million ($12.9 million) to the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the new coronavirus that has killed more than 900 people.