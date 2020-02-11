World News
February 11, 2020

Hong Kong says four people from evacuated building show virus symptoms

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Four people evacuated from a residential building in Hong Kong where a man and a woman confirmed with coronavirus lived have showed symptoms of the flu-like virus, a government official said on Tuesday.

The government said it was investigating pipes within the building amid concerns the virus may have been spread through the system, raising concerns of a community outbreak.

Secretary for Food and Health Sofia Chan was speaking after a 62-year-old woman was confirmed as having lived in the same block as another virus patient, which triggered the evacuation.

Reporting By Donny Kwok and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

