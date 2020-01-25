China's Wuhan to build second designated hospital to treat coronavirus patients - state media

An aerial view shows the construction site of a new hospital dedicated to treating patients with coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 24, 2020, in this still image taken from video. China News Service/via REUTERS TV

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Wuhan city, the centre of the outbreak of the new coronavirus, will build a second dedicated hospital to treat patients, state media the People’s Daily reported on Saturday.

Construction of hospital, designed to have 1,300 beds, is scheduled to be completed in half a month.

Construction has started on the first dedicated hospital and is due to be finished by Feb 3.

The virus outbreak has killed 41 and infected more than 1,300 globally.